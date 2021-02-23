Lockdown Lift: The Brighton illusionist transformed by the pandemic

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andy Dickenson

An illusionist from Brighton has had to transform during lockdown after the pandemic left him without work.

Jo Reynolds was used to travelling the world performing magic until all venues closed their doors last March, affecting thousands of entertainers just like him.

Jo Reynolds is used to performing to an audience

It went really really bad. It went very scary. For me, well I was really lucky, because I very quickly realised I was either going to go bankrupt or I had to change, and the only thing I can do is be online. Jo Reynolds, Magic Performer

He adapted quickly, teaching online classes to children and adults.

Jo said: "I have a class of 10 students and everyone is from a completely different country around the world and we're all sitting here with the same hobbies, the same interests."