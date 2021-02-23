Wiltshire Police issue 45 fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions

Wiltshire Police are reminding people that lockdown restrictions remain in place over the coming weeks.

Over the past week Wiltshire Police has issued 45 fines to people breaching the Covid-19 restrictions, after police officers were called to three separate house parties in Swindon on Sunday night.

The majority of the fines were issued to people who gathered in house parties over the weekend. A total of 25 people were all issued with £200 fines.

The force have urged people to not become complacent and play their part in keeping communities safe Credit: ITV News Meridian

The first was at an address in Barnum Court, Rodbourne where nine people aged between 24 and 55 were fined.

The second was at an address in Yersin Court, Old Town. nine people aged between 21 and 44 were fined.

The third was at an address in Hughes Street, Rodbourne. Seven people aged between 30 and 43 were fined.

This brings the overall total of fines in the county to 623. Other stats from the last 7 days include:

78 formal warnings to people for not following the Government rules.

298 Reports from members of the public

7 Covid-related crimes

23 Covid-related incidents