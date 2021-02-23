Wiltshire Police issue 45 fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions
Wiltshire Police are reminding people that lockdown restrictions remain in place over the coming weeks.
Over the past week Wiltshire Police has issued 45 fines to people breaching the Covid-19 restrictions, after police officers were called to three separate house parties in Swindon on Sunday night.
The majority of the fines were issued to people who gathered in house parties over the weekend. A total of 25 people were all issued with £200 fines.
The first was at an address in Barnum Court, Rodbourne where nine people aged between 24 and 55 were fined.
The second was at an address in Yersin Court, Old Town. nine people aged between 21 and 44 were fined.
The third was at an address in Hughes Street, Rodbourne. Seven people aged between 30 and 43 were fined.
This brings the overall total of fines in the county to 623. Other stats from the last 7 days include:
formal warnings to people for not following the Government rules.
Reports from members of the public
Covid-related crimes
Covid-related incidents
The Government have made it clear that there will be no quick exit from lockdown and that many of the restrictions will remain in place for the coming months. Therefore it is important that we all continue to remain cautious, do not become complacent and play our part in keeping our communities safe.