Police arrest 10 in “relentless pursuit” of catalytic converter thieves

Police in Kent have arrested a total of 10 people in recent days suspected of being involved in the theft of catalytic converters from cars across the county.

Officers are warning motorists to be “vigilant of suspicious activity”, after a number of vehicles had the exhaust part stolen.

The converters contain precious metal. Credit: ITV Meridian

It is thought that the increasing scrap value of the precious metal inside such converters may be to blame for the recent spate.

The arrests involve two men suspected of stealing a converter from a pensioner’s car in Ramsgate on Monday, 22 February. A police dog called Yankee was involved in the response to that incident. The eight other people detained since last Friday, 19 February, are suspected of targeting cars in Sevenoaks and Otford.

Superintendent Peter Steenhuis, from Kent Police, has warned those carrying out the crime that “we will find you”.

We are relentlessly pursuing everyone involved in the theft and sale of catalytic converters. I don’t think the criminals consider the impact this has on the victims, they see it as easy money because removal of the converters can be done very, very quickly. Which is why we are encouraging people to phone 999 if you see suspicious behaviour. Superintendent Peter Steenhuis, Kent Police

One victim, who did not want to be identified, was at home in Ashford when her car was targeted while parked outside on her driveway.

A CCTV camera caught the thieves, who took just three minutes to cut the valuable part from under the Toyota Auris model. The footage shows one man holding what appears to be a metal bar.

“It’s clear that he was ready to challenge us, if we came out”, she said. “They’ve come to my home address, on my driveway, with a weapon and that is immensely upsetting. It just makes me feel on edge that they knew we were home, they saw the lights on, they saw me move the curtains and they just have the cheek to come round and do it.”

A rise in the number of thefts of catalytic converters

Police in some parts of Kent are also supplying permanent security-marking kits to local garages, to allow mechanics to mark the catalytic converters of cars when they are brought in for a service.

If the engine part is then stolen, it will be harder for the thieves to sell on, and easier to locate, identify and return to the owners if it is recovered by police.

Car garages say certain older Honda and Toyota models seem to be particularly vulnerable, because the converter is relatively easy to access.

“Just lately we’ve had a number of recoveries come in where they’ve been cut off at the side of the road,” explained Matthew Pestridge from D&D Autos in Ashford. “They woke up in the morning. Started their car up and heard a high-pitch noise coming from their exhaust.”

In one neighbourhood of Ashford four cars were damaged in just one 24-hour period. Peter New, a volunteer from the local Neighbourhood Watch, said it was “very worrying” as it follows recent incidents in hospital car parks.

How can I reduce the risk of my catalytic converter being stolen?

As well as marking your catalytic converter, Kent Police has issued other tips for reducing the risk of theft:

Contact your car's manufacturer, as some sell clamps and security cages that make catalytic converters more difficult to steal.

Park your vehicle in a garage whenever possible.

If you do not have a garage then park in a busy, well-lit area.

Consider installing good quality CCTV cameras.

