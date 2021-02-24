Police Chief speaks out over Covid-19 attacks on officers

Figures have revealed that since the start of the pandemic, assaults on police officers in the Thames Valley region have risen by 22 per cent - that amounts to around one thousand assaults a year.

The Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police says incidents where police have been spat at in Covid-related attacks continue to be of major concern, and rejects accusations that police have not done enough to break-up illegal gatherings and parties.

John Campbell was also keen to pay tribute to frontline staff - who he says are still facing such assaults on a daily basis - and those who work in custody suites and call centres. Police in the region have received more than 46-thousand Covid-19 related calls, since the pandemic began.