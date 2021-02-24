University students frustrated at roadmap out of lockdown

University students have spoken about their frustration at not being able to return to university campuses, left to study remotely until at least Easter under the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Some students are able to return in-person learning can resume for students who are studying practical or practice-based subject and need specialist equipment and facilities.

Secondary schools to deliver summer provision as part of £700m catch-up scheme

In a letter to students, the Minister of State for Universities, Michelle Donelan, said the mass movement of students across the country poses a risk for the transmission of the virus.

I am grateful for your continued patience and cooperation with the measures we have put in place to keep you and your wider community safe. Your education and wellbeing continue to be my top priority, and I want to assure you that we are doing as much as we can to support you. Please continue to access the mental health and pastoral support provided by your institution, should you need to. Michelle Donelan MP Minister of State for Universities

Final year law student Dan Holt has been stuck at home in Surrey for the past two months studying remotely while the room he is paying for in his university town 40 miles away in Winchester lies empty.

He say he is dismayed that he will now have to wait for at least another seven weeks before he will find out when he will be able to return to face to face learning or even allowed on campus.

Like many students, Lucy Keegan, a 3rd year Criminology and Forensic Science student is still paying tuition fees of £9250, as well as rent for her student house in Portsmouth.

"Schools are going back which I understand but unis - we're paying for our education and I just don't know what we're paying for. I only have two lectures a week at the moment."

Universities across the South and South East say they are will continue to work with the government and are urging students to not return to campuses until the rules allow.