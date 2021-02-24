Vaccine vital but not a silver bullet says NHS Trust

The Kent and Medway NHS Trust is urging people who have had the Covid vaccine to continue to stay at home and observe social distancing rules.

It says although the vaccine prevents serious illness, it is not yet known if it stops transmission of the virus.

Paula Wilkins, Chief Nurse at Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group Credit: ITV Meridian

Paula Wilkins, Chief Nurse at Kent and Medway Clinical Commissioning Group, said:

“We are making really good progress with the vaccination roll out and the number of people coming forward to have their Covid vaccine is very encouraging. However, it does not provide instant immunity, it won’t protect your loved ones and it won’t solve the pandemic immediately.

“It is vitally important to get the vaccine as we know it prevents serious disease, reduces deaths and will relieve the pressure on the NHS, but unfortunately we don’t yet know if it prevents transmission of the virus. That means people who have been vaccinated could be carrying the virus without having any symptoms and they could pass it on to others.”

In two months, the health service has given the vital first vaccine dose to 12.6 million people, opened more than 1,500 vaccination services and visited 10,000 care homes.