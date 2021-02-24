Walk-in vaccinations trialled in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

Large-scale vaccination centres across Hampshire and Isle of Wight will trial walk-in appointments for from today.

The trial will last for seven days and the vaccination will be available to eligible people at four large-scale vaccination centres across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Walk-in appointments will be available seven days a week between 12.30pm and 3.30pm.

Walk-in appointments will be available at the testing centre at Basingstoke Fire Station over the trial period Credit: ITV News Meridian

Where are walk-in appointments being offered?

The centres offering the walk-in appointments are:

Can I go for a walk-in appointment?

The service is being offered to the following:

People aged 64 and over

People who have received a letter from the government saying they are at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)

Adults in receipt of Carer's Allowance

Do I need to bring anything with me?

You'll need to bring proof of eligibility:

Shielding letter from the Government

Photo identification including date of birth

Department of Work and Pensions letter for eligible carers, specifying in receipt of Carer's Allowance

Those who do go for a walk-in appointment are being asked to be patients if there is a short wait to receive the vaccine.

There is also a reminder for visitors to follow the Government's 'hands, face, space' guidance.

Opening the walk-in appointments at the four large-scale vaccination centres for this group of people will help us to vaccinate even more people with the highest need quicker. We are delighted to be able to offer this service for a trial period. David Noyes, Chief Operating Officer at Solent NHS Trust

People eligible for the vaccine are being reminded they can book a slot online or by calling 119 between 7am and 11pm, seven days a week.