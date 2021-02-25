Almost two thirds of disabled people in South East 'chronically lonely'

New research from the disability charity Sense due to be released today has shown that almost two thirds of disabled people in the South East are 'chronically lonely'.

The charity says the data 'raises fears' of a mental health crisis in those living with a disability.

Chronic loneliness is being defined as feeling lonely 'always' or 'often'.

61% Experiencing chronic loneliness

70% Young disabled people aged 16-24 suffering chronic loneliness

Research will show that disabled people were disproportionately affected by social isolation and loneliness before the pandemic, but the dramatic increase has led Sense to call for urgent action from the government.