Camp Bestival will go ahead this year, according to the festival's organiser.

The four-day music event is held at Lulworth Castle in Dorset and this year plans to take place from 29 July to 1 August.

The festival curator, Rob Da Bank told Good Morning Britain: "There is literally nothing Josie and I like more in life than standing in a field surrounded by family and friends, dressed in daft outfits dancing to amazing bands and DJs...and Mr Tumble...and that's exactly what we plan to be doing at Camp Bestival in 154 days, 15 hours and 27 minutes...not that we're counting."

Fatboy Slim, Groove Armada, Kelis, Becky Hill and Friendly Fires are among the headliners of this year's event.

It comes as Reading and Leeds festival organisers said their events were going ahead later this year following the government's announcement of the roadmap out of lockdown.