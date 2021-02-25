CCTV has been released of the moment a man threatened staff with a knife at a petrol station in Southampton.

The cashier handed over money from the till before the robber ran in the direction of Eastleigh Town Centre.

Police have released these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to

The offender is described as between 30 and 40 years of age and wearing a red tartan fur-lined hat.

It happened at a Texaco station on Southampton Road in Eastleigh last month.

The incident happened in Eastleigh last month

Police investigating the robbery are asking for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.

It happened at 10.35pm on Thursday 7 January.