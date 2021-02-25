Fight to save a charity that helps domestic abuse survivors in Sussex

Video by ITV Meridian's Heather Edwards

Thousands of survivors of domestic violence have signed a petition to save a charity that has helped vulnerable people in Sussex for more than a quarter of a century.

The organisation 'Rise' is under threat after losing a £5m council contract. It's feared the helpline and refuge may now be forced to shut at a time when domestic abuse is on the increase with lockdown.

Nicola decided to set up the petition to ensure the charity would be available for thousands of people in Sussex

Refuge and domestic abuse service Rise had its money pulled after 26 years

The charity lost the contract as part of a process in which support services were re-evaluated by officials from Brighton and Hove City Council, East Sussex County Council, as well as Sussex Police and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The authority found it needed to focus on a more “inclusive service provision”. However, the charity highlighted its existing work to safeguard LGBTQ+ people.