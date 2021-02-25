A veterans' charity in Hampshire is appealing to bring an SAS and World War 2 hero home from Australia.

Pilgrim Bandits, based in New Milton, is trying to repatriate John Morris. The 98-year-old emigrated 30 years ago.

It's hoped he will be able to secure a place as a Chelsea Pensioner in the Royal Hospital Chelsea. But he has to get home first.

John moved to Australia over 30 years ago and has now fallen on hard times

Pilgrim Bandits organises gruelling expeditions for injured service and emergency personnel, many of whom are amputees or have PTSD. They are behind the fundraising appeal to pay for John's return.

John Morris joined the Royal Artillery in 1939 at the age of 17 and fought as an Anti-aircraft Gunner in the Battle of Britain.

He volunteered for Special Forces and was posted to the Raiding Support Regiment, a branch of the Special Air Service (SAS).

John was in uniform until 1946 and then went on to have a career as a Territorial Army Reservist in post-war Britain.

Pilgrim Bandits CEO, former SAS Warrant Officer Matt Hellyer, said after hearing John's story, the charity wanted to help out a fellow veteran in need, bringing him home to receive his Covid-19 vaccination and hopefully take up his place as a Chelsea Pensioner. He said: "John really needs our help.