A hotel in Southampton has had its licence removed after it was found to be breaching Covid rules.

Footage showed more than 30 people attending a party at Bitterne Park Hotel in Cobden Road on Christmas Eve.

No one inside was observing social distancing or wearing masks.

Evidence, including CCTV footage, was presented to the sub-committee by Police Officers from Hampshire Constabulary.

The evidence clearly showed that an unlawful pre-arranged party was taking place on the night in question, with over 30 attendees consuming excess amounts of alcohol without food being served.

The decision to revoke the licence was made at the Licensing (Licensing and Gambling) Sub-Committee at a meeting on 25 February

At this time Southampton was in Tier 2 of the regulations which meant that licensed premises could only operate as a restaurant and alcohol was ancillary to any food sales.

There was no household mixing allowed and face masks had to be worn other than when seated. This included members of staff serving customers.

The vast majority of businesses have observed the restrictions that are in place at any given time, so it’s important that robust action like this is taken where breaches of the regulations are observed or reported to us, to highlight those that are putting lives at risk. We hope that this sends a clear message that enforcement action and subsequent licensing reviews will be taken where needed. PC Mark Hawley from the force’s licensing team

Chair of the sub-committee meeting, Councillor Cathie McEwing, said: “I hope this sends a message to other businesses that breaching the regulations will be dealt with robustly and can have significant consequences for a business.”

“Mr Gurvinder Singh (The Designated Premises Supervisor - DPS) failed to recognise the seriousness of the threat to public health that the virus poses and there was an apparent lack of concern from Mr Singh in his role as DPS.

“I would like to take this opportunity to commend the police on the work they carried out and the calm manner in which they did so.”

27 people in Portsmouth and Southampton have been fined £800 following two student parties this month.

Police were called to Catherine House on Stanhope Road in Portsmouth in the early hours of Saturday 20 February.

Three men had entered the student halls without ID, subsequent enquiries by the security team in the building had identified a party. Officers found 17 people, all aged between 18 and 21, were reported for summons in relation to £800 fixed penalty notices.

The incident follows a party in Southampton on Wednesday 3 February in shared student accommodation on St Mary’s Road at around 8pm. More than 20 people were reported to be attending the party prior to police arrival. Ten people were subsequently reported for summons in relation to £800 fixed penalty notices by officers at the scene.