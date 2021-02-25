The Last Word: February 2021

Watch February's episode of The Last Word

In February's episode of The Last Word, ITV News Meridian's political correspondent Phil Hornby is looking at the route out of lockdown.

But is the route out of lockdown too slow, as many Tory MPs from the South believe, or too fast?

What role does sport have to play when life starts returning to normal this Spring?And faced with unprecedented spending demands, what should the Chancellor do next Wednesday?

To discuss all this and more he is joined by the Labour MP for Southampton Test, Alan Whitehead, and the Conservative MP for Chatham and Aylesford, Tracey Crouch.

Watch previous episodes of The Last Word here.