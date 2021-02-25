Students across the South East have been reacting to the news that A Level and GCSE grades will be determined by their teachers, with many saying they are 'not surprised' by the announcement.

Last year thousands of A-level students had their results downgraded from school estimates by a controversial algorithm.

This prompted a U-turn which led to teachers giving out the grades.

Students, including Finlay MacDonald from Maidstone, says today's announcement did not come as a shock.

Finlay says: "I think ultimately it's the right decision. I think it's not perfect, it's not the water tight system we're used to and that we've been preparing for, but given the circumstances, It's probably the best thing."

Luke Browning, a student at Oxford City College agrees.

He says: "It's not completely out of the blue - I have prepared for it a bit.

"This was kind of the primary way it was going to go.. the primary direction. Teachers have prepared us quite well they've not told any of us to stop working. Everybody's just continued at the same pace. So, I don't think it's as bad."

Meanwhile, Rachel Tierney from Bournemouth says the announcement comes as a huge relief, but has only been made possible by pressure from student opinion.

"I'm really relieved but I think all students across England will have a huge weight lifted off their shoulders. But I think the government has only made this decision because of student pressure. I think campaigns like Cancel the Exams and thousands of students responding to the Ofqual document...if the student didn't come together and voice their opinions I don't think the government would've made this decision."

Luke Browning learning from home.

The grades will be given earlier in August to give students more time to appeal, the education secretary announced.

The prime minister said the system "will be fair, I think it will be durable and it's the right way forward".

The Principal of Queen Mary's College in Basingstoke, Ali Foss, says the college had assume since September that this would be the outcome, and has been issuing a mix of mock exams and assessments throughout the pandemic.

Ali says: "We've got a good history of accurately predicting our students final grades before they actually get there. We're not going to add in anything new.

"I think the only exception would be if there were students who had been impacted health-wise by the pandemic; they are able to do some additional tests provided by the exam boards in the latter period, then we'll use those."

In England, all pupils will be allowed to appeal their grades at no extra cost. They will also be given the chance to sit exams in the autumn if they are still unhappy with their results.

It follows confirmation from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Thursday that algorithms will not be used to standardise teachers’ estimated grades this year.

Exam boards will provide teachers with optional assessment questions for students to answer to help schools decide what grades to award, after this summer’s exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.