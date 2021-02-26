Brighton Pride will go ahead this summer!

In a statement, the organisers said the planned 30th anniversary celebrations for Brighton & Hove Pride will now go ahead on 6th–8th August 2021.

It follows the UK Government's roadmap announcement for the lifting of social distancing rules on the 21st June at the earliest.

Pride is a hugely important event for our City and community groups and we are regularly reviewing our planning by working with strategic partners and Brighton & Hove City Council and following government guidelines, so if you plan to attend Pride this year we advise early booking as demand is already high and we may need to limit or amend capacities.

Over 20,000 early bird and first release tickets had already sold in 2020 and we’d like to thank everyone who rolled over their tickets to 2021. Existing ticket holders don’t need to do anything as your tickets are already valid. Second release Tickets for Fabuloso! Pride In The Park are on sale. Brighton and Hove Pride