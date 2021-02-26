A fine winters day in pictures
The clouds disappeared on this fine winters day to expose the bluest sky!
For those who were lucky enough to get out for their daily walk today, the sun beamed heat after many months of lockdown.
Here are a few pictures from around the region.
Whitstable beach
Newbury Canal
Swans love basking in the sun.
Wallingford bridge
Daffodils are beginning to bloom! Who's spotted some of those pretty yellow flowers on their walk recently?
Is it warm enough to row yet? These are the scenes in Wallingford today.