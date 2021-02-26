Fred becomes a teacher for the day - what could possibly go wrong?

They always say never work with children and animals but when our very own Fred Dinenage heard about a group of six year olds who were learning about the first moon landing and creating their own news report, he couldn't resist the opportunity to join their class.

So after a few technical hurdles he managed to get the hang of lockdown learning and joined year one at West Hill Park School in Titchfield.

They had an interesting chat about whether they wanted to become news presenters, and what their ideal job would be.

The only problem was, they were all at home and wanted to introduce their pets and show off their musical skills. The lesson soon descended into chaos...