Great Comp Garden reopens to locals just in time for Spring!

Report by ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

We've all got one eye on the calendar to count down the day to when lockdown restrictions will lift and in case you didn't notice spring is on its way!

The team at Great Comp Garden outside Sevenoaks are preparing to reopen on Monday (01/03) for locals and already there's plenty to see.

After a cold wet winter and a dismal 2020, nature is waking up.

Great Comp Garden outside Sevenoaks will reopen on 1st March Credit: ITV News Meridian

Opening again on Monday, Great Comp Garden outside Sevenoaks was covered in snow two weeks ago. Now its covered in snowdrops, snowflakes and hellebores all tended by garden curator Will Dyson, who's spent the best part of three decades working here.

It really does lift the soul to get out of the house. People who are visiting will be able to see things just starting. Each day that you come along there'll be something else coming into flower and it really does lift the spirits. William Dyson, Garden Curator- Great Comp

The gardens here have been closed since the end of November.

The garden is covered in snowdrops, snowflakes and hellebores Credit: ITV News Meridian

From Monday it will be open to locals and when lockdown rules allow, anybody can come here where there will be seven acres of spring colour waiting for them.

William Dyson, Garden Curator- Great Comp

The season of renewal is just around the corner and every flower in this hellebore heaven is waiting to remind us.