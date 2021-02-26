Maidenhead MP Theresa May gets Covid-19 jab

The MP for Maidenhead, Theresa May, has announced on social media that she has received her first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine today.

It comes on the day that it was announced people aged 40-49 will be next in line for the vaccine.

In the post on Twitter she urged others to follow her lead when it's their turn to get the jab: "When it’s your turn, please #TakeTheVaccine. Only by protecting each other can we defeat this virus."

Describing the vaccine safe, effective and painless - she went on to thank "all the brilliant researchers, volunteers, NHS & military personnel for their truly heroic efforts."