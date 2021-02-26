Oxfordshire windsurfer going for gold at The Tokyo Olympics

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Andrew Pate

When Tom Squires first tried windsurfing, while on holiday, he couldn't get enough of it. He brought that passion home, to the village of Kingston Bagpuize, near Abingdon. "We went to the local lake in Oxford, which is in the middle of the country. But they have a reservoir there. Oxford Sailing club and they taught us how to sail the thing and go around the course. And think about the wind and how to get to grips with it and I was addicted straight away. I loved it." he says.

Tom is hoping to bring a medal back to add to those won previously by the GB sailing team Credit: ITV News Meridian

Tom now lives in Weymouth. As does Nick Dempsey - the first man to win three Olympic windsurfing medals. Tom's currently training in Lanzarote - where the conditions are similar to Tokyo. He's delighted he can now plan for those Games, after the Olympics was pushed back a year, amid rumours it could be off altogether.

When I heard it was postponed, not cancelled, I was pretty happy. I was happy initially and then obviously daunted by this extra year. It was another year to push hard for the games. Try to make every opportunity count I've had this year count Tom Squires

Britain's Sailing team has more Olympic Golds than any other nation. Tom would love to add to that number.