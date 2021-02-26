Royal Windsor Horse Show to take place in July

The organisers of the Royal Windsor Horse Show have confirmed the event will go ahead this year.

It is the UK's largest outdoor premier show which takes place in the private grounds of Windsor Castle.

The event will take place from Thursday July 1 until Sunday July 4 2021.

We are looking forward to running a near as normal show at Windsor in July. The start of this year has been difficult for all live events, but recent government announcements have given us the confidence to go full steam ahead with the organising of Royal Windsor, which includes planning for an audience. Simon Brooks-Ward, Show Director

Organisers say the competition will be carried out with "the emphasis being on competitors' safety and adherence to Covid-19 guidelines required at that time".

The show will include International Jumping, Dressage, the Land Rover International Carriage Driving Grand Prix, International Endurance and Showing.

However, The Windsor Pageant, which was scheduled to take place in the evenings, will not go ahead.

If guidelines change, organisers say all purchased tickets will be refunded.