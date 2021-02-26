A community fund-raising project has raised more than £10,000 to provide pizza deliveries for front-line staff at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The "Takeaway a Little Stress campaign" was designed to do something to help intensive and critical care staff working long hours during the pandemic.

They are now receiving five deliveries a week and it's hoped it'll continue until Easter.

The hospital is receiving five deliveries a week Credit: Royal Berkshire Hospital

The organiser said she wanted to do something practical and immediate to help.

Francesca Stanton says in the first wave of the pandemic, pizza created an uplifting effect on morale.