Villagers angered by plans for 2,500 new homes near Bucklebury

A planning row has erupted over proposals to build two and thousand new homes on the outskirts of Thatcham in West Berkshire.

West Berkshire Council says that the development will provide the market town of Thatcham with the infrastructure it needs, including new schools.

However, opponents to the plan, based in the neighbouring village of Bucklebury, argue that the planned expansion would set the area back. Among those against the scheme is Kirsty Adams, a Bucklebury resident.

2,500 houses, that's nearly a quarter again the size of Thatcham and Thatcham doesn’t have adequate facilities for the number of people that live there at the moment. You can't get a parking space in the station car park. My daughter goes to the local secondary school which already has 2,000 pupils. it's at full capacity. Kirsty Adams, Bucklebury resident

Another resident is worried about the impact on the environment.

We're going to see an increase in light pollution we're going to see an increase in pollution in general. There's going to be a massive increase in traffic. John De Lara, Bucklebury resident

Thatcham resident and town councillor, Jeremy Cottam, also believes the development would be devastating for the community.

It's really a new town, it's the size of Hungerford being deposited on this land here. We think basically there's been very little thought given to the plan. Councillor Jeremy Cottam, Thatcham Town Council, Lib Dem

Half of the homes are expected to be built by 2037 and West Berkshire Council says it expects any planning application to provide two new primary schools and a secondary school as well as retail and employment opportunities.

Planning officers will also be insisting that a percentage of the new dwellings should be affordable.

West Berkshire is very proud of its affordable housing record and we actually insist on affordable housing from five units upwards.

So on a scheme like this, we will be seeking 40% of affordable housing right from the start and in addition to that we're also looking to put in around 3% which is around 70 houses which will be self-build which will enable people to come forward and purchase plots and then build their own house to their own specification. Bryan Lyttle, Planning Policy Manager, West Berkshire Council

West Berkshire Council is currently considering responses to its draft plan. The local authority intends to run another consultation on the proposals in the summer.