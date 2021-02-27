Campaigners fight against plans for new homes on former gas works

Campaigners are fighting plans for up to seven hundred homes to be built on a former gas works site in Brighton. The construction company says it will provide much needed housing. But some residents are not convinced.

The gas holder dominates the east side of Brighton, and is just a stone's throw from the city's seafront. There are plans to pull it down and replace it with up to 700 new homes.

Some residents fear the building work will cause contamination and pollution. But Brighton and Hove Council says there will be extensive consultation with its internal environmental health team, the Environment Agency and the Health and Safety Executive during the planning application process. You can see Tom Savvides' full report here.