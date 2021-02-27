Serious accident leaves cyclist in hospital

Police investigating a serious road traffic collision in Weymouth are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.The incident, which happened on Rodwell Road, was reported to police at 10.23am on Saturday 27 February 2021. It appears that a cyclist came off his bicycle and then may have been hit by a car.The cyclist – a local man – was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition. The road is currently closed to enable collision investigators to examine the scene.

Police Sergeant Rhys Griffiths, of the traffic unit, said: “We have made some initial enquiries, but it is not clear exactly what happened. “There are reports that a car may have collided with the cyclist. However, this has not been confirmed and I do not have any more information about the vehicle that may or may not have been involved in the incident.“I am hoping that somebody might be able to assist with further information and I am therefore appealing for any witnesses who have not spoken to police yet to come forward.“Also, I am very keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam or CCTV footage. The particular time frame is between 10.10am and 10.30am and the area concerned would be Rodwell Road and Buxton Road.“Finally, I would like to thank affected motorists for their patience during the road closure. We only put closures in place when they are absolutely necessary to enable emergency services to deal with the scene safely.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset Police, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.