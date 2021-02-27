UK's "loneliest degu" finally finds love after series of rejections

The UK's "loneliest degu" has finally found love after facing a series of rejections from fellow rodents

Three-year-old Greg was left feeling lonely after his friend Charlie was to sleep shortly after they both arrived at the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Burford in November.

Degus are sociable animals and get stressed when kept alone, so Greg was introduced to two other degus and fell in love with them - but the feelings were not reciprocated.

Gregg was matched with another lonely degu called Sophie Credit: PA images

But after a Valentine's Day appeal, discerning matchmaker Natalie Curry read about Greg's loveless plight and has matched him with her own lonely degu, Sophie.

She said "We were looking for a new partner for our degu Sophie as she lost her partner last year to old age and had become depressed"

She applied to adopt Greg and following his move into their home, she reports that "he and Sophie are very much in love!".