Banksy-style artwork appears on wall of Reading Prison

An artwork in the style of Bansky has appeared on the side of Reading Prison.

The artwork, which depicts a man using bedsheets to escape, appeared on the side of the former jail overnight.

Dozens of locals gathered to see it for themselves on Monday.

Some residents think it looks like poet and former inmate Oscar Wilde trying to escape the prison, formerly known as Reading Gaol, with a typewriter in his hand.

The artwork appeared on Monday morning Credit: ITV News Meridian

Oscar Wilde had been incarcerated in Reading Gaol after being convicted of gross indecency with other men in 1895.

His two-year incarceration made the prison a famous landmark in the area.

Oscar Wilde was an Irish poet and playwright

A campaign began to save the Grade II listed building after it was closed in 2014.

Locals now believe Banksy has created the artwork to help with the campaign.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

Residents are now eagerly awaiting to find out whether it is an original, but either way it has certainly caused a buzz in the town.