Report by ITV News Meridian's Mary Stanley

With one week to go before schools across the South East reopen to all pupils following lockdown, the race is on to get children ready.

After months of home-learning, many children have outgrown their uniforms.

However, with many shops still closed, finding new kit is proving a challenge for some.

SchoolKit, based in Eastleigh, supplies uniforms for more than 500 local schools Credit: ITV News Meridian

The return to school is welcome news for uniform supplier SchoolKit. The company, which is based in Eastleigh, supplies uniforms for more than 500 local schools.

With its six shops closed, the firm had to furlough many of its staff. Trade has moved online and, in the last week, demand has increased dramatically.

Community groups selling second-hand school uniforms have been set up online Credit: ITV News Meridian

However, many parents rely on second-hand uniform sales which have been unable to take place, putting further strain on finances at this difficult time.

Community groups, such as this one in Andover, are trying to help online.

Ethan has outgrown two pairs of school shoes in just over a year Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ethan, 13, from Park Gate in Hampshire has outgrown two pairs of school shoes in just over a year.

For Ethan's family it is a desperate online search to find shoes he likes and will fit.

Some parents are calling for schools to be flexible if their child's uniform doesn't quite make the grade.