Plans have been drawn up for a new multi-million pound basketball arena in Brighton.

The Brighton Bears are looking at a number of plots in the city, including BlackRock, near the Marina. They'd like to be up and running by 2023, which is the club's 50th anniversary.

The proposed Brighton Bears arena

Costing up to ten million pounds - the Bears say it could also be used for other sports, as well as offering programs in health, anti-crime, education and disability sports.

We caught up with some of the Brighton Bears' directors and asked them why they feel the arena would be a good thing for the area:

How the Brighton Bears Community arena may look: