Three Dorset Mosques open up as Covid-19 vaccination centres

Three mosques in Bournemouth and Poole are being used as vaccination hubs this week to get more people from Muslim communities the Covid-19 vaccine.

Winston Mosque is among those taking part. It's being run by the South Coast Medical Group.

Head pharmacist Kaleem Akhtar says he's working passionately to get the people from Muslim backgrounds vaccinated.

Kaleem Akhtar, lead pharmacist

Kaleem has now made videos in various languages encouraging people from BAME communities to get the vaccine. Watch on Facebook here.

Bournemouth Mosque in Winton, the Bournemouth Islamic Centre & Central Mosque and Poole Mosque are the three Mosques that are offering the vaccine so far.

Winston Mosque is among those taking part. It's being run by the South Coast Medical Group. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Research from The Household Longitudinal Study and SAGE November 2020 Covid-19 questionnaire looked at vaccine uptake by ethnic group and found wide variations in who was thinking of having the vaccine.

72% of Black or Black British people said that they were unlikely or very unlikely to be vaccinated against COVID.

Pakistani and Bangladeshi groups were the next most hesitant minority ethnic group, with 42% unlikely or very unlikely to be vaccinated.

In contrast, people from Indian groups were less hesitant, with 21% not willing to be vaccinated.

You can find more research here: