Video report by ITV Meridian's Kerry Swain

A couple are calling for the speed limit outside their pub in Winchester to be cut by half after a car crashed into the building.

The vehicle was travelling along Apless Lane in Worlds End when it lost control and veered through the fence of The Chairmakers.

The car flipped over in the car park and hit a window of the pub.

The terrifying accident, which took no more than five seconds, was captured on CCTV.

WATCH: CCTV footage of the car

The pub's owners, Angus and Sherry Reid normally sit at the window of the pub to drink their morning coffee.

The pair say they are very lucky they weren't there on the morning of the crash.

Angus Reid said they heard a "horrible metal crunching noise" and saw the car "flying through the air".

The vehicle ended up in the bay window of the pub, where the pair often sit.

Sherry Reid said: "It's quite scary to think that we luckily didn't [sit there] that day."

Angus and Sherry Reid, pub owners:

The road outside The Chairmakers at Worlds End, linking Waterlooville and Fareham, is 60 miles an hour.

The couple now want the speed of the road outside the pub to be reduced, as it's not the first time a vehicle has crashed into the building.

I'd like to see a thirty mile an hour speed limit just for the next couple of hundred yards. Angus Reid, pub owner

Angus said a car ended up in the field over the road just a few months ago after it misjudged the speed of the bend.

He said it "flipped about three times".

Another vehicle also went straight through the window of the pub about 10 years ago.

The pub has structural damage and the repairs are estimated at £30,000 Credit: ITV Meridian

Gardeners are now building a wall of turf to protect the pub from future accidents.

The pub has structural damage and the repairs are estimated at £30,000.

The driver was cut free from the overturned car with minor injuries.

The owners say they will be ready to re-open on April 12th and are thankful customers weren't there to be injured or killed.