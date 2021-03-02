Report by ITV News Meridian's John Ryall

A Sussex landlady has created what could be the world's smallest pub.

Jenny Left runs the Hand in Hand in Brighton, but when the pub closed because of lockdown, she decided to create a delivery service with a difference.

Jenny commissioned her friend Jess, who lives above the pub, to make a replica of the Hand in Hand during lockdown which could double up as a minibar and be attached to a bike trailer.

Jenny delivers ale from the pub's microbrewery to her locals

It meant Jenny could deliver ale, from the pub's microbrewery, as well as cupcakes to her locals, all while playing music through a speaker hung around her neck.

"I originally wanted to get a milk float, painted yellow and red with jazz playing out, but it was too expensive. I then considered an ice cream van... but finally settled on a bike trailer."

The replica pub even has working lights

The model features paper chains, a sign, a cat and even working lights.

90% of my customers are people who want to celebrate a birthday but can't. Their friends have ordered me to turn up at their door and they're not expecting me. Jenny Left, Landlady

Jenny also caters for those who may be feeling a bit lonely and need a pick-me-up.

The innovative idea has been a hit with the locals.

Customer Daisy Asquith said: "It's a fantastic little pub and it's a bit of a home from home for all of us.

"Everyone is lonely at the moment so it's a bit of joy coming down the street, to have Jenny cycle along with your favourite beer."

It will be May 17 at the earliest before the Hand in Hand can open its doors again, but as most publicans struggle to survive, Jenny Left has never been busier.