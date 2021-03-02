Isle of Wight Festival postponed until September

The Isle of Wight Festival will now take place in September instead of June.

Organisers have moved the date of the Newport festival to 16th-19th September 2021.

Performance on the mainstage at the Isle of Wight festival in 2018 Credit: David Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment

Organisers say they are "thrilled to be able to welcome everyone to the island".

Festival-goers who already have existing tickets are being asked to keep hold of them, as they will still be valid for September.

However, people who cannot make the new dates are being asked to contact their ticket provider to get a refund.

Fans are being reassured that the line up will be "stellar", as the organisers say they will try to bring back as many of the artists as before.

The final acts for the festival, now being held in September, are yet to be confirmed.