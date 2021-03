The body of a man has been found on a park bench off Rusper Road in Crawley.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained by police and the coroner’s office has been made aware.

Police tape was found near the Ifield Green playing fields car park Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers were called near to Ifield Green playing field by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 7.49am on Tuesday (March 2).

Sussex Police remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.