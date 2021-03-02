The most dangerous domestic abusers are being targeted by a new police unit in Sussex.

Last year there were 21,000 reports of alleged domestic abuse in the county, but there is only a 4% local conviction rate for these crimes.

With £402,000 of Government funding, the new High Harm Domestic Abuse (DA) Perpetrator Unit will find and target the most active, dangerous serial perpetrators of DA, uncovering and addressing the reasons why they offend.

It will aim to change their behaviour and reduce re-offending.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, Katy Bourne, said: "Before this unit, there was no specialist partner intervention for those who continually abuse and, as a result, we saw far too many perpetrators in Sussex slipping through the criminal justice net, going on to reoffend and hurt more people.

"As a partnership we are determined, from today onwards, to challenge and change domestic abuse perpetrators in a way that lasts."

The team have partnered with a mental health worker from Brighton Housing Trust, a drugs and alcohol worker from the charity Change Grow Live, an Independent Domestic Violence Adviser (IDVA) from Worth Services, and specialist intervention probation-trained officers from Seetec Justice.

Victims and their families will be offered support and will be kept informed throughout and can also liaise with Children's Social Care whenever required.

Rachel Tandy, Early Help MASH Manager for Worth Services said: "The IDVA will work with the partner agencies as well the victims and families - ensuring that their voices are heard and that they are kept safe, regarding the abuse and its impact.

"We will keep them informed throughout the intervention. We are thrilled to be a part of this new partnership to continue to challenge domestic abuse."

Report Domestic Abuse anonymously

Crimestoppers has launched a campaign to report domestic abuse anonymously:

You can report domestic abuse on the Crimestoppers website - your IP address will never be traced and you do not have to leave your name or contact number.

You can call freephone 0800 555 111 - the charity has never traced a call and your number will not be saved.

Call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline