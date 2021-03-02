Two people rescued from mud in Sheerness after travelling to the town from London are among those who were fined for breaking coronavirus rules this weekend.

Kent Police says 107 fines for breaching Covid-19 restrictions were issued over the weekend.

The force said it wanted people to "do the right thing" by following the regulations.

WATCH: Police fine two people found riding off-road motorbikes in Lidsing

Police said that the couple, a 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, had travelled to the Kent town on Sunday for a walk.

They then had to be rescued from mud in the harbour after they got stuck.

In a separate incident, a woman was issued with a fine after officers found she was hiring out off-road bikes in a field in Ashford.

Police were called to the site next to Clover Leaf Roundabout at around 4pm on Sunday.

They found 17 people at the site - before issuing the tenant with a fine for running it as a business.

And in Brenzett, on the Romney Marsh, four people were fined after being stopped for erratic driving.

Two cars were driving at speed in a convoy when they were pulled over by police.

The occupants then explained they'd travelled from outside of the area to go to the beach.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said that although the unlocking roadmap has been revealed, it was important that "everyone plays their part" by following the rules.

"With new variants of Coronavirus being detected it is crucial that we continue to adhere to the regulations so we can come out the other side of lockdown without unnecessary loss of life," she said.

She continued: "Whilst it is encouraging that the infection and death rate is falling, people are still getting ill and sadly losing their lives.

"So please do the right thing as by following the regulations, you are protecting some of the most vulnerable in our community.

"We are all looking forward to the end of restrictions, but we are not quite there yet.

"I would ask people to think carefully about each journey they make and the actions they take as, if we all play our part, we can enjoy the summer with our family and friends that we all looking forward to."