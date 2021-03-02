Pregnancy and birth during lockdown: what's it been like?

Video report by ITV Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins

Some women across the South say pregnancy and birth during the pandemic has been a challenge at times.

This has lead to a rise in new mums in the South choosing to have an independent midwife, because of the uncertainty surrounding services.

One agency reported a 3 fold increase in bookings during the first wave of the pandemic because some women feared being separated from their partners during appointments and birth.

Ellie Stadler, Mother

Ellie Stadler found out she was expecting her second child in the first lockdown.

She gave birth to her son Miles in lockdown number 3, which means her entire pregnancy was during the pandemic.

Ellie said the process has been "a lot more difficult" for her partner because he wasn't able to attend appointments, so it "didn't feel quite real for him".

She added however, that they were "lucky" he could be at the birth.

Ellie Stadler found out she was expecting her second child in the first lockdown. Credit: ITV Meridian

While the pandemic has made the pregnancy journey very difficult for some, there have also been positives too.

Clementine Curcio, Mother

Clementine Curcio admitted she actually had a "nice pregnancy" during lockdown.

She says it's because she was at home with her partner Yonick Filopoulos, who would usually be working as a hairdresser.

Clementine said: "We were focused on food, relaxation and movement."

Yonick said he's been able to spend more time with his daughter, Roza, and has enjoyed watching her grow.

Clementine Curcio said lockdown meant she could spend time with her partner at home during her pregnancy. Credit: ITV Meridian

For hospitals and maternity units across the South, the fast paced changes throughout the pandemic have presented lots of challenges.

Emma Chambers, Associate Director of Midwifery

Emma Chambers who is the Associate Director of Midwifery in Eastbourne says it's been "a really difficult time" for families.

The midwifery-led service and home birth service were both suspended during the pandemic because of the lack of available ambulances.

Some parents who had been planning births in these areas had to go the Conquest Hospital in Hastings instead.

Emma added the "removal of these choices" was hard for everyone but said services have been "really busy" since they were re-introduced.

Eastbourne's midwifery-led and home birth service were both suspended during the pandemic Credit: ITV Meridian

The uncertainty during the pandemic has meant more women are also using Doulas to give them emotional support.

A Doula is a trained companion who offers woman help throughout their pregnancy and birth.

Eva Greenslade, Doula

Eva Greenslade works as a Doula in Brighton and says home visits were reduced during the first lockdown.

This meant contact between midwives and health visitors was often over the phone or via video call.

Eva says some women were even "weighing their babies on kitchen scales".