Reading's wind turbine: How much power does it generate? How does it work?

Interviewees: Dale Vince, Founder of Ecotricity & Ian Gough, Reduce Energy Ltd.

At 120 metres tall, Reading's wind turbine is one of the largest land-based windmills in the UK.

Soaring above Junction 11 of the M4, the structure at Green Park has become one of the town's most iconic landmarks.

300 tonnes The turbine weighs the same as a Boeing 747 aircraft

When was the wind turbine built?

The turbine was built in 2005 and is owned and operated by Ecotricity, an electricity supplier in the UK that builds wind turbines to supply clean energy to thousands of customers across the country.

It was partially designed by world-famous architect Sir Norman Foster.

Sir Foster is responsible for the egg-shaped nachelle at the top of the structure, which contains its major component.

It was the early days of the wind industry here in Britain, we'd built quite a few windmills up and down the country already and we were conscious that nine out of ten people at that point had never seen a windmill and there were lots of judgements made in the absence of that. So we thought let's build a windmill in the most visible place we can find right by the M4. Dale Vince, Founder of Ecotricity

How much power does the wind turbine produce?

Since 2005, it has generated 50 million kilowatts of energy - that's the equivalent of 25 million dishwasher loads.

It's also saved more than 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The electricity produced by the turbine feeds straight into the National Grid.

About three quarters of the energy generated is used by homes and businesses within a two and a half square mile radius - including the Madejski Stadium.

How does the wind turbine work?

The turbine produces electricity through the wind powering a generator unit.

It will work in minimum wind speeds of two metres per second (equivalent to 4mph) and its maximum operating wind speed is 31 metres per second or 69 miles per hour. Anything above this wind speed and the turbine automatically shuts itself down.

The turbine is designed to ‘flex’ in the wind and the blades are very flexible (made of Carbon Fibre). Each blade measures 35 metres.

The turbine is capable of facing into the wind, even if the wind changes direction, the turbine turns too! This means that the turbine can generate electricity wherever the wind comes from.

What does the wind turbine mean to Reading?

Every year, thousands of people visit the turbine, including local school children and university students.

Ian Gough from Reduce Energy Ltd runs lectures on the benefits of responsible, sustainable development.

I think over the years, it's become a real landmark for Reading. The amount of people that say the minute I'm driving on the M4 from wherever that might be in the UK and the minute I see that turbine, I know I'm home. So I think it's really been embraced by the local population. Ian Gough, Reduce Energy Ltd

Due to lockdown and people not being able to visit the turbine, a virtual tour has been filmed and released by Green Park.