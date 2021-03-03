20 arrests after morning raids in Reading

Thames Valley Police carried out a large number of warrants in order to combat and disrupt organised crime in Reading.

Officers attended a total of 18 addresses in Reading, supported by the National Crime Agency, the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit and the Home Office.

The warrants are as a result of an eight-month long investigation into organised crime, focusing on the importation and distribution of class A and class B drugs, money laundering, modern slavery and human trafficking.

So far 20 people have been arrested on suspicion of various offences, including the production and distribution of class A and class B drugs.

A significant amount of cash, drugs, weapons and other items have also been seized.

Credit: PA

Detective Inspector Natalie Hall, of the Serious Organised Crime Unit, said: “Thames Valley Police officers have been supported by the NCA, SEROCU and the Home Office this morning in order to carry out these warrants.

“This partnership working is vital in identifying and disrupting the most harmful individuals and organised crime groups in order to protect our communities.

“Tackling serious organised crime is a priority for Thames Valley Police, and we have dedicated Stronghold teams who focus on targeting those bringing drugs into our communities, and to cut off supply to those dealing locally.

“Investigating this type of criminality can be complex and time-consuming and this particular operation has been a culmination of months of hard work by officers. Therefore, I am pleased that we have been able to carry out these warrants and make a number of arrests.

“Further, I hope that this serves as a warning to those in the community who are involved in the supply and distribution of drugs as well as the exploitation of people, that we know who you are, where you are and we are committed to bringing you to justice."

Today’s activity highlights just how seriously we are taking the threat from Western Balkan organised crime groups. They are involved in various forms of serious and organised criminality, including the trafficking and supply of class A drugs, organised immigration crime and corruption. Deputy Director Andrea Wilson, National Crime Agency

Police are asking that anyone with any information or suspicions about drug supply in their area make a report to Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or online.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be shared by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.