Jamila Azad has been suspended from the party after claiming on Facebook she had a Covid jab with a 'private care doctor', which should only be available on the NHS.

The Oxford Labour councillor who represents St Clements and Cowley Marsh on Oxfordshire County Council, and St Clements on Oxford City Council, was suspended from the party over the weekend.

Ms Azad had posted a Facebook status update last week in which she claimed to have had a Covid 19 vaccination from a private doctor.

The full text of the social media post by Ms Azad said: "My darling daughter took me to a Private Care Doctor for Covid 19 vaccine. A long wait for NHS waiting list. We had take away from Akber take away."

The Facebook post has since been deleted.

In a joint statement, the Leader of the Labour Group on Oxfordshire County Council and the Leader of Oxford City Council said:

"Following a recent post on her Facebook account about her Covid-19 vaccination, Cllr Jamila Azad has been suspended by the whips of both the Oxfordshire County Council and Oxford City Council Labour Groups, pending further investigation. Cllr Azad has now removed the post in question. We will be making no further comment on this matter until formal investigations into it have been completed."