Maidstone litters could face fines with new cameras installed

Watch Tom Savvides' report

Special cameras are being installed at roundabouts and junctions in Maidstone to catch drivers who throw litter from their cars. It is part of a pilot scheme that could be rolled out across England.

Maidstone has become the first town in the country to install cameras to catch the culprits.

Cameras like this will catch litter culprits. Credit: ITV Meridian

Software designed by LitterCam will be used in hotspots like roundabouts and junctions where cars slow down.

Throw out your rubbish and this triggers the camera to record what has landed on the ground and the car number plate.

Fines of up to £120 will then land on your doorstep.

If successful, the scheme could be rolled out across the country.

