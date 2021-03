The days are getting longer, the sun feels a little warmer (when it's out!) and you've been capturing some beautiful images from around the Meridian region...

Daffodils blooming in Battle Credit: Aidan Kirby

A carpet of crocuses, Alton Credit: Ginny Boxall

Fog horns sounding in Calshot Credit: Keith Harris

A misty dog walk at Charlton Marshall Credit: Colin Lennox-Gordon

Snack time, Kingsclere Credit: Brian Sopp

Lambing time, Romney Marsh Credit: Jessica Sinden

Clouds Hill, Bovington Credit: Richard Murgatroyd