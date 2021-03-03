Zookeepers read stories to animals for World Book Day

Zookeepers at Drusillas Park Zoo in East Sussex have been reading popular children’s books to their animals in preparation for World Book Day.

Keeper Julie Wilkinson reads the Koala that Could to the Pip the wallaby. Credit: Drusillas Park

The annual event is being celebrated across the world on Thursday 4 March 2021 and is designed to inspire a love of reading and books in children.

This year, the zookeepers decided to read to the animals during their meal time, to help stimulate them.

Delivering our animals’ meals in imaginative and unusual ways is part of the zoo’s daily enrichment programme. This ensures they receive a varied and diverse diet, as well as encouraging them to think and work for their food rather than it just being lazily handed to them. This time we hid bits of food around the books to see if it sparked their interest in time for World Book Day! Mark Kenward, Drusillas' Zoo Animal Manager

Deputy Head Zoo Keeper Gemma Romanis reads Blown Away to Miracle the Penguin Credit: Drusillas Park

As well as reading to their animals, Keepers at Drusillas are encouraging their visitors to make the most of the remaining time in lockdown and pick up a book.

Head of Education at Drusillas, James Woodward, said: “Reading is a great way to stimulate a child’s imagination! There are so many wonderful books out there, and hundreds of books about animals. They are a really useful learning tool because they teach children about the animals of the world in an exciting and engaging way. Not all learning has to be sitting in a classroom, some of the best learning come from getting lost in the magic of a good book.”