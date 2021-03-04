A major regeneration plan has been announced for a shopping centre in Bournemouth. The £22 million pound project in Boscombe is part of the government's Town Deal Fund.

The plan means Boscombe will now benefit from a major regeneration programme which includes the replacement of the Sovereign Shopping Centre, new commercial units, hundreds of new homes and a new public square where festivals and events will take place. In the past residents have criticised the area as being run down and having a problem with drugs and crime.

We are delighted to secure this landmark deal, which will not only benefit Bournemouth but the whole BCP area. With a focus on Boscombe and the surrounding area this external funding will unlock a number of significant regeneration schemes.

From job creation, skills and training, to new homes, and world leading digital connectivity, this is a significant moment for Bournemouth and the wider City Region. Councillor Philip Broadhead, BCP Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Regeneration

The investment will also fund improvements to the area's transport infrastructure including better links between Boscombe town centre, the seafront, Pokesdown railway station and AFC Bournemouth.

The scheme includes proposals for around 560 new homes, 6,700sqm of retail and leisure floor space and 4,800 sqm of commercial, community and health floor space.