Watch Stacey Poole's report here

English wine has not always had the best reputation, but that has certainly changed in recent years. Now local sparkling wine is regarded as some of the best in the world, in fact in one case, the best in the world.

Langham Estates in Dorset has just been crowned the best sparkling wine in one of the world's most highly regarded competitions, beating many top quality champagnes.

Langham Estates in Dorset has been crowned the best sparkling wine in a recent award. Credit: ITV Meridian

But Langham is not the only vineyard making a name for itself.

The Grange in Hampshire has just picked up a platinum award for its Sparkling Pink Wine. The family estate owned, by the Baring Family, well known in the banking world, has only recently diversified into wine production. It is an exciting new venture that is receiving very positive critical acclaim.

The Grange in Hampshire Credit: ITV Meridian

But one of the most impressive producers on the South Coast is Tim Philips from Lymington. His vineyard covers just one acre, tucked away in a walled garden, but he is gaining a global reputation as one of the best still wine producers in the world.

Tim literally does everything on his own, using minimal machinery and organic practices.

His wines sell out as soon as they are released and people are limited to 6 bottles only because he struggles keep up with demand. The walled garden will only produce 1000 bottles a year, but he is proud and passionate about what he does and the English wine revolution.

These are very exciting times in the world of English Sparkling Wine, it is riding on the crest of a wave and Champagne now has a serious rival that is being produced on our doorstep.