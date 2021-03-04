Campaigners fight against last bank closure in town

Watch Cary Johnston's report

Campaigners in a town in Buckinghamshire say the impending closure of a local bank branch will be a catastrophe for the area.

The TSB building has stood in the town of Winslow for decades, but the bank says its branch has to close, as increasing numbers of people now do their banking online.

Local MP Greg Smith and the town's Rev Andrew Lightbown - the Rector for the Winslow Benefice - says it's a short-sighted move, that will impact badly on the community.

One idea put forward by campaigners, as an alternative service, is for a 'pop up' bank to be installed in town council premises. Councillor Llew Monger from Winslow Town Council explains the idea.

TSB says that any decision to close a branch is not taken lightly, but that there has been a marked shift away from more traditional banking, towards online services.

TSB customers in Winslow have a post office and ATM within a mile of where the branch was based, maintaining local access to cash. TSB is setting up a mobile adviser service in Winslow to help customers access their banking services. This will operate as a telephone service until Covid restrictions allow them to be face to face. TSB spokesperson

