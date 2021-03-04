Friday's weather in the ITV Meridian region

Aisling Creevey has Friday's forecast for the ITV Meridian region

SUMMARY

Friday:After a cold and frosty start, plenty of sunshine through the morning. Cloud bubbling up though, perhaps giving a very isolated afternoon shower. Feeling chilly but with generally light winds. Maximum temperature 8 deg C (46 deg F).Outlook for Saturday to Monday:Staying fine this weekend with cold and frosty nights, followed by dry days with some sunshine, especially during the mornings. Rather cloudy on Monday but probably staying mainly dry.