Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

A Sussex primary school teacher has been sharing her online teaching 'bloopers', as pupils prepare to return to classroom on Monday (8 March).

Amy Brettle has been recording online lessons for her students throughout the lockdown, and her outtakes have had thousands of views on YouTube.

But she says despite her social media success, she will "definitely be happy to see a classroom full of children."

Credit: Amy Brettle

Amy said she realised they would be remote learning for "quite a long time" and she "didn't want the children to go that long without seeing face to face input."

"So I sat down and started filming the videos, and obviously discovered I mess up a lot!"

She said she first showed her friends the outtakes - who when encouraged her to share it online.

She explained the lack of feedback from students makes teaching far more difficult.

"You start to feel a bit like Dora the Explorer...when she speaks to you and just blinks back because no ones answering," she said.

"It's trying to leave pauses where you would like the children to speak, but obviously not knowing at home if they did.

"I just find myself saying 'well done', even though I have no idea if they did well."

She said she'll "miss criticising [herself], laughing at how many silly things I do.

"I'll definitely be happy to see a classroom full of children, rather than just seeing them on a computer, it's just nowhere near the same."