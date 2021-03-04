Watch a report by Tony Green

People and organisations across the country have been reacting to the news that their areas have been awarded money for improvements and investments following the Chancellor’s budget for the year ahead.

Places including Margate in Kent, Boscombe in Dorset and Crawley in Sussex are among the places to benefit.

Margate will receive twenty-two million pounds as will Boscombe. Crawley, which has been left with a large amount of unemployment following the collapse of air travel during the pandemic will be given just over twenty million pounds.

The news has been met with great optimism in Margate. The money will be used around four key areas including issues such as tackling health inequalities; create more public open spaces; invest in the town's heritage and scaling up the town's creative sector.

What you’re going to see is some improvements to the built environment in particular, and some of the iconic buildings around Margate perhaps much better used in future.

This was a choice by Government. The Government chose Margate. We’re delighted that they’ve come to Margate. Councillor Rick Everitt, Thanet Council

Artists, such as the ceramicist Kate Malone, are among the latest groups of people to be drawn to the town of Margate.

It reminded me of the East End (of London) 30 years ago. There's an incredible feeling of expectation and promise actually. Margate, Ramsgate and Broadstairs are this great trio which are really quite close to each other. I don't want to tell you how fabulous it is actually because everybody will come. Kate Malone, Ceramicist

There are thirty-eight projects which could be eligible for a share in the money being invested in the town’s future.